NATO summit in Ankara to serve as 'strongest platform for sharing experience': President Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges establishing 'unconditional' security and defense network across alliance

The NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 will serve as the "strongest platform for sharing experience," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The Ankara Summit will be the strongest platform for sharing experience," Erdogan said in his address at a luncheon in honor of NATO parliamentary speakers in Istanbul.

Erdogan said the gathering carried special significance ahead of the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in the Turkish capital.

He said the parliamentary summit is a valuable sign of cooperation and solidarity among the parliaments of allied countries, wishing success to all those contributing to the meeting.

The Turkish president said Euro-Atlantic security is going through a historic turning point, as war, crises, terrorism, and irregular migration along NATO’s eastern and southeastern borders require the alliance to reshape its security approach.

"Old patterns and assumptions are collapsing one by one, while it is not yet clear what will replace them," he said, adding that the world is in a period of uncertainty marked by rising tension, disorder, and reduced predictability.

The existing definitions used to describe the global system and politics have largely lost their meaning in today’s world, he added.

He said recent massacres, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, have deeply wounded humanity’s conscience while also undermining the credibility of international institutions.

Erdogan said maintaining NATO’s deterrence and strengthening solidarity among allies have become even more critical in the current landscape.

He urged establishing an "unconditional" security and defense network across the NATO alliance, “stretching from Texas to Ankara.”

Türkiye is increasing its defense spending and ranks among the top five contributors to NATO missions and operations, in line with commitments made at the 2025 Hague summit, he added.

He underlined that the current geopolitical equation has increased the importance of NATO’s role.

Türkiye is among the countries that best understands the spirit of the new era, Erdogan said, stressing that the country has a land border of more than 1,800 kilometers (1,118 miles) with crisis regions.

With its strong army, modern military capabilities, and advanced defense industry, Türkiye has been among the leading allies contributing to NATO’s security for more than 70 years, he said.

"We actively take part in NATO missions and support the preservation of peace and stability," he remarked.

He said Ankara shares with allies both its "exceptional ability to manage regional crises" and extensive experience within NATO.

Erdogan said there is strong interest in the Ankara summit not only among allies but also across the world.

He said parliamentarians bear an important responsibility to help guarantee the right to life, which he described as one of the most fundamental human rights.

"Our peoples expect us to create the conditions that will allow future generations to live in peace, prosperity and security," he said.

Türkiye’s main expectation from the summit is to achieve outcomes that take allies’ national security sensitivities into account, strengthen alliance solidarity and reinforce unity, Erdogan said.

As the leader of a country that has successfully fought terrorism for many years and is now working to end terrorism completely, Erdogan said Türkiye has significant expectations from the alliance in this field.

He said allies must remove obstacles to defense industry trade while ensuring a balanced and fair burden-sharing mechanism.

The implementation of decisions taken at previous summits on these two issues is very important, he added.

"On burden-sharing, we are doing our part and will continue to do so," Erdogan said.

Türkiye is increasing its defense spending in line with commitments made at the Hague summit and ranks among the top five contributors to NATO missions and operations, he said.

Despite these contributions, Türkiye’s indispensable role in European security is sometimes ignored, Erdogan added.

As one of the countries with a say in the development of the alliance’s European pillar, Türkiye has the will to be included in all defense and security initiatives on the continent, he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye expects parliamentarians to closely support its inclusion in defense and security initiatives announced by the European Union.

"Excluding Türkiye’s defense capacity due to narrow political interests benefits no one," he said.

Erdogan said another distinguishing feature of the Ankara summit will be its emphasis on defense industry cooperation.

At the NATO Defense Industry Forum to be held as part of the summit, Türkiye will showcase its advanced products and discuss measures to make cooperation more effective, he said.

"Our allies and guests will see the important progress Türkiye has made in the defense industry in a short time," Erdogan added.

He said the summit will also address global and regional developments, particularly Ukraine, Iran, the Gulf, and Palestine, in line with NATO’s 360-degree approach to security.

Erdogan said Türkiye will continue working with Pakistan, Qatar, and "other friendly and brotherly countries" to help ensure that the cease-fire between the US and Iran leads to a lasting solution.

He said Türkiye is closely following attacks, especially those targeting Lebanon, that aim to undermine “the agreement that gave the region and the world some relief.”

"We expect your support in ensuring that no opportunity is given to the provocations of the genocidal network, which cannot tolerate our region achieving stability and even sees this as a threat to its own security," Erdogan said.

Turning to the Middle East, Erdogan said the Palestinian issue lies at the heart of regional tensions.

"Lasting peace cannot be achieved in our region unless the occupation ends and Israel’s ever-expanding land grab stops," he said.

The path to lasting peace is a two-state solution, Erdogan said, adding that an independent, sovereign and territorially intact Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders must be established.

He said parliamentarians also have important duties in this process.

Erdogan underlined that Türkiye, with its history, social structure and geostrategic position, has the experience to communicate simultaneously with a broad geography stretching from Europe to Asia and from the Balkans to Africa.

Türkiye wants to use this potential to the greatest extent possible for regional and global peace, he said.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan said he wanted to particularly emphasize the need to achieve results in the coming period toward resolving the conflict through dialogue.

Türkiye will continue actively contributing to peace efforts as an ally that can speak to both sides, has launched result-oriented processes and has gained the trust of both parties through its fair stance, he added.