Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 7, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including US Central Command announcing that American forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones above the Strait of Hormuz; Hamas opening ceasefire talks in Cairo; and Pakistan's interior minister landing in Tehran amid Iran-US mediation efforts.

TOP STORIES

US military shoots down 2 Iranian drones above Strait of Hormuz

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones above the Strait of Hormuz, and that the unmanned aerial vehicles posed a threat to international maritime traffic in the strategically vital waterway.

"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM wrote on US social media platform X.

It added that American forces “remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression.”

Hamas says Cairo talks begin on Gaza ceasefire implementation

Hamas said it began meetings in Cairo with mediators and Palestinian factions to discuss completing the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and arrangements for its second phase.

Spokesman Hazem Qassem said the meetings would focus on ensuring the full implementation of the first phase of the agreement, including ending Israeli violations, reopening border crossings and allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

He said discussions would also address issues related to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, including proposals concerning the deployment of international forces in Gaza and the disarmament of Palestinian factions.

Pakistani interior minister arrives in Tehran amid mediation efforts between Iran, US

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials amid Islamabad's mediation efforts between Iran and the US, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

It said Naqvi is expected to meet several Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistani sources previously told Anadolu that Naqvi's visit would focus on discussing “new proposals” related to the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Several Lebanese soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said.

Kuwait's air defenses responded to "hostile missile and drone threats," the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck "enemy bases" in Kuwait and Bahrain after US drones attacked sites on Iranian territory, Tasnim News reported.

US President Donald Trump said Iran has lost most of its missile and drone production capacity, and retains only "21% - 22%" of its missile stockpile.

Several Lebanese soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese army.

North Korea doubled down on its “nuclear status,” rejecting “threats” as Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Pyongyang, Yonhap News reported, citing North Korean state media.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said he was carrying a special message from the country’s political and military leadership to Iran’s leader during a visit to Tehran amid renewed diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.

An Israeli strike on tent sheltering displaced Palestinians kills 6 in Gaza City, according to medical sources.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) condemned an airstrike that killed Lebanese army personnel in southern Lebanon, describing it as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and a key UN resolution.

A drone strike on a market in Sudan’s North Kordofan State killed at least 11 civilians and injured dozens more, according to a Sudanese rights group.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi said a number of business leaders will accompany him on a visit to the US as part of efforts to expand investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation.

The Israeli army said an officer and a soldier were killed during a military offensive in southern Lebanon.

A shooting near a festival area in the US city of Toledo left multiple people injured, prompting a large police response and a search for the suspect or suspects, according to authorities in the state of Ohio.

Mossad chief Roman Gofman has dismissed the agency's deputy director as part of a leadership reshuffle following his appointment, according to Israeli news outlet Ynet.

Recent US intelligence reports have raised concerns about a “growing espionage threat” from Israel as Washington negotiates with Iran, The New York Times reported, citing US officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost his chance “to get out of his failed war” by refusing the offer for direct peace talks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s foreign minister said.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested four people overnight following clashes between protesters and law enforcement outside an immigration detention center in New Jersey, US authorities said.

Germany will intensify efforts to strengthen its military deterrence capabilities and accelerate defense spending amid what Berlin sees as an ongoing threat from Russia, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Iraqi football player Aymen Hussein was questioned for seven hours after arriving in the US city of Chicago ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iraqi media reported.

The US defense secretary said Europe faced an "invasion" of "dangerous ideologies" arriving by sea, referring to migration.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the southern Russian city of Ust-Labinsk following an overnight drone attack, regional authorities said.

The number of hantavirus cases reported to the World Health Organization remains at 13, with no new deaths recorded in more than a month, according to Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Mauritian government announced a temporary entry ban on foreign nationals who have traveled to, transited through or stayed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan in the last 21 days.

Bahraini and Kuwaiti officials condemned Iranian attacks that targeted their territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry wrote on Telegram that the village of Shevchenka in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region went under Moscow’s control.

A fire broke out at the Tyumen Oil Refinery in Russia, spreading across 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) and was classified as a “high-risk fire,” according to authorities.

Before President Donald Trump named Bill Pulte as his choice to head the US intelligence community, Pulte reportedly did not hold a security clearance that would allow him to access highly classified information.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

SpaceX lands major AI computing contracts with Anthropic, Google ahead of market debut: Report

SpaceX signed major artificial intelligence computing agreements with Anthropic and Google, expanding its role in the AI infrastructure sector as the company prepares for a potential public offering, the digital financial services platform Futubull reported.

On a yearly basis, the two agreements are estimated to be worth about $26 billion together.

As part of one deal, Google is expected to pay SpaceX $920 million per month from October 2026 to June 2029 for access to computing resources. The arrangement reportedly includes around 110,000 Nvidia GPUs and related infrastructure, which will help support demand for Google’s AI products, including Gemini Enterprise.

US companies benefit from Strait of Hormuz disruptions, Rosneft chief says

The main beneficiaries of the Strait of Hormuz crisis have been US oil companies, which gained "noncompetitive advantages" and opportunities to sell supplies at higher prices, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Sechin said US hydrocarbon exports are "breaking all records."

Citing estimates by Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy, Sechin said US oil and gas companies could earn more than $60 billion in additional profit in 2026 if oil prices remain around $100 per barrel.

"Additional tax revenues from the sector could amount to about $80 billion," he added.