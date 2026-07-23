Trump administration weighing US military action in Mali: Report Washington Post reports officials are divided over potential strikes against al-Qaeda-linked JNIM group

The Trump administration is weighing US military action in Mali against the al-Qaeda-affiliated group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), according to a report Wednesday by The Washington Post, citing current and former US officials familiar with the deliberations.

The report said senior administration officials are divided over the proposal, with White House National Security Council Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka among those advocating military action.

Asked about the report, an administration official did not confirm or deny whether the US intends to authorize strikes but said the US has been urging governments in North and West Africa to "to purchase U.S. equipment and services to support their war efforts against the terrorists."

The official also called terrorism in the Sahel a "multinational problem," adding: "We urge regional partners and NATO allies to support the Alliance of Sahel States in their war against JNIM and ISIS," or Daesh.

"The United States hopes the Alliance of Sahel States prevails against terrorism, but the blame for the deteriorating security situation falls upon Russia, who has proven to be an ineffective security partner for Mali. “We hope that other African nations take note of Russia’s terrible performance in combating terrorism," the official added.

The Pentagon declined to comment, while the State Department said the US "unequivocally condemns the terrorist activity in Mali," according to the report.

​​​​​​​In 2018, the US State Department designated JNIM in Mali as a foreign terrorist organization.

