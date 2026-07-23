US forces launch more strikes on Iranian military targets: CENTCOM

Diyar Guldogan
23 July 2026•Update: 23 July 2026
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a new round of strikes Wednesday against Iranian military targets.
"At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM said in a statement.
"The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters."
Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in late February. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.
The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.
A total of 18 US service members have been killed and 447 others injured since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Defense Department figures.