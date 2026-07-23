'Mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters,' says US Central Command

US forces launch more strikes on Iranian military targets: CENTCOM 'Mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters,' says US Central Command

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a new round of strikes Wednesday against Iranian military targets.

"At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in late February. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.

A total of 18 US service members have been killed and 447 others injured since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Defense Department figures.

