Houthis say 7 fighters killed in northwestern provinces of Amran and Hajjah

Yemeni forces repel Houthi attack along southwest border Houthis say 7 fighters killed in northwestern provinces of Amran and Hajjah

Yemeni pro-government forces said Thursday that the Houthi group attacked their positions along the southwestern Taiz-Lahej border.

In a post on X, the Southern Armed Forces said they repelled a Houthi attack Wednesday evening targeting their positions on the flashpoint Hayfan front in the Tur al-Bahah sector.

The attack inflicted heavy losses on the Houthis, forcing them to retreat from areas near the Al-Mamshah and Wadi al-Sabad positions.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group on the Southern Armed Forces’ statement as of 0900GMT.

Meanwhile, Houthis reported on Thursday the death of seven fighters in the northwestern provinces of Amran and Hajjah.

Six fighters were buried in Amran and one in Hajjah, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported.

Since April 2022, Yemen has seen a relative lull in a war that began more than 11 years ago between government forces and the Houthis.

The Houthis have controlled the capital Sanaa since September 2014.

In recent weeks, clashes have resumed in several provinces, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen backs government forces, while Iran is accused of supporting the Houthis, who announced in July that they had imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.​​​​​​​