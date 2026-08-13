‘More than 15 families have left Taybeh over the past three years,’ Parish priest says

Palestinian Christian-majority Taybeh in occupied West Bank caught between Israeli army restrictions, occupier attacks ‘More than 15 families have left Taybeh over the past three years,’ Parish priest says

‘We will stay on our land despite the fear, the pressure and the attacks by Israeli occupiers,’ Taybeh resident Umm Adi says

Occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property during the first half of 2026, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission

In the Christian-majority Palestinian town of Taybeh, located in the central occupied West Bank, residents say Israeli occupier attacks are increasingly targeting their land, homes and sources of income, putting further pressure on Palestinians determined to remain on their land.

Fears have grown since the Israeli army declared Taybeh a “closed military zone” on Aug. 9 for Israelis who do not live there, raising questions about how the order will be implemented and its impact on residents and surrounding areas.

Taybeh is one of the most prominent Christian-majority Palestinian towns. It includes churches and religious and archaeological sites, while agriculture and tourism are important sources of income for some residents.

More than 15 families leave

Father Bashar Fawadleh, parish priest of the Latin church in Taybeh, said the town has faced repeated attacks by occupiers for months, targeting residents, homes and agricultural land.

“The attacks included the destruction of farmland and the expansion of occupier presence in areas east, west and south of the town,” he told Anadolu.

“The restrictions have affected the income of some residents, especially those working in agriculture, and pushed families and young people to emigrate,” he added.

“More than 15 families have left Taybeh over the past three years,” Fawadleh said, adding that dozens of young people have also left the country.

“Continued emigration is one of the main challenges facing the Palestinian Christian presence in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza Strip,” he continued.

Still, he said residents continue to hope for a better future and remain determined to stay on their land.

Closure order

Regarding the Israeli closure order, Fawadleh said the military order will remain in effect until July, 2027.

“Residents still do not know how the decision will be implemented or what its impact will be on them and on areas around the town,” he said.

“The decision could also affect the area between the towns of Rammun and Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah,” he added.

Attacks on land

Naif Kaabneh, a Palestinian from a Bedouin community adjacent to Taybeh, said attacks by occupiers have been ongoing for some time but have intensified recently.

“The attacks included raiding agricultural land and damaging crops, harvests and residents’ property,” he told Anadolu.

Kaabneh said his land was damaged, including grape crops and other plants, and added that what is happening goes beyond isolated attacks and amounts to attempts to expand the settler presence in the area.

‘We will not leave’

Palestinian resident Umm Adi said her life changed in 2023, when an occupier began grazing livestock in the area, before the occupier presence expanded.

“Repeated attacks have made life tense and frightening,” she said, adding that she is now afraid to stay away from her home for long periods.

“Occupiers bring their livestock onto Palestinian land, while members of my family have been arrested following complaints filed by occupiers,” she added.

Umm Adi said the pressure would not push her to leave her land.

“We have no other place,” she said. “We will stay on our land despite the fear, the pressure and the attacks by Israeli occupiers.”

Access for supporters more difficult

Umm Adi said peace activists used to visit the area to support Palestinians, but their access has become more difficult after the closure order.

“Occupiers prevent some supporters from reaching the area, while the activists fear being detained if police intervene,” she added.

Foreign activist Moishila Alfonso said he had come to Taybeh for two weeks to support Palestinians trying to remain on their land.

He told Anadolu that he had seen attempts to obstruct assistance to residents, and expressed concern about the situation of Palestinian families in the area.

Rising occupier attacks

The testimonies from Taybeh come amid escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC), occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property during the first half of this year.

The attacks include assaults on Palestinians, damage to homes and vehicles, uprooting trees, razing agricultural land, preventing farmers from reaching their land, establishing settlement outposts and seizing Palestinian land.

Commission figures show that around 750,000 settlers live in 194 settlements and 400 settlement outposts across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.​​​​​​​