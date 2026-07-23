Houthi spokesman says nearly 10 vessels were forced to turn back as UKMTO reports tanker fire

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted 2 Saudi oil tankers with missiles, drones Houthi spokesman says nearly 10 vessels were forced to turn back as UKMTO reports tanker fire

Yemen’s Houthi group said early Thursday that they carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers with ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation targeted the Saudi oil tankers Encelia and Layla for violating what the group described as its maritime blockade, claiming the strikes scored direct hits.

Saree said the operation forced nearly 10 vessels to turn back and retreat.

He said the group’s armed forces would continue maritime operations against Saudi Arabia and maintain a “blockade-for-blockade” equation.

Saree also warned Saudi Arabia that any attack on Yemen would be met with major operations deep inside Saudi territory.

Shortly before, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said a fire broke out aboard a tanker after it was struck by a projectile about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shaqiq, Saudi Arabia. The agency said authorities were investigating the incident.

On Monday, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

