Ministry spokesperson says Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is defensive in nature and does not identify any country as common enemy or adversary

Türkiye-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense pact aims to boost joint military capabilities: Defense Ministry Ministry spokesperson says Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is defensive in nature and does not identify any country as common enemy or adversary

The Türkiye-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense pact aims to boost joint military capabilities and does not identify any country as a common enemy or adversary, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing, spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk said the Turkish Armed Forces, which successfully serve in numerous regions as part of bilateral cooperation, regional initiatives and multinational missions, continue to play a leading role in promoting regional and global peace.

Pointing to the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed on Aug. 7, Akturk said the agreement aims to place the existing friendly and fraternal relations among the three countries on a more institutionalized and sustainable footing in the fields of defense and security.

He said the agreement's main objectives are to contribute to regional security and stability, enhance military cooperation among the three countries and strengthen their ability to act jointly in potential crises.

"The agreement in question is defensive in nature and does not identify any country as a common enemy or adversary," he said.

Akturk said the agreement envisages establishing strategic political and military mechanisms involving defense ministers, foreign ministers, chiefs of general staff and armed forces commanders to ensure coordination among the three countries at the highest level.

The spokesman said military cooperation is planned to be developed gradually under the agreement.

"In this context, the aim is to begin with command-post and field exercises and, at later stages, conduct joint exercises involving land, naval, air, air defense and unmanned systems," he said.

Akturk said the exercises are intended to identify needs and shortcomings ahead of potential crises, incorporate lessons learned into doctrine, training and planning processes and continuously improve joint operational capabilities.

Noting that defense industry cooperation is an important element of the agreement, the spokesman said: "In this context, the aim is not only to procure products and systems but also to ensure joint development and production, technology cooperation and sustainable maintenance and logistics support."

He stressed that unmanned and autonomous systems, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence-supported capabilities are among the priority areas of cooperation.

"The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is not an alternative or rival to NATO but is considered a mechanism that complements the international security architecture by contributing to regional security and stability," he explained.

Akturk said that as the mechanism matures, other countries' participation may be considered if the necessary consensus is reached, with the ultimate goal of establishing an institutional mechanism that functions effectively in peacetime, is prepared for potential crises and can provide concrete military support when needed.

"We believe this cooperation will make a significant contribution not only to the security of our countries but also to regional peace, stability and deterrence."

He also congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of its Independence Day.

'Israel continues attacks, deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza'

On developments in the Middle East, Akturk said lasting peace and stability in the region would be possible if Israel ends its occupation and attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

He said Israel continues attacks that have deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as also reflected in UN reports.

"Israel's rejection of the 15-point Gaza Plan has been another indication that it is pursuing a policy of regional expansionism. On the other hand, despite the framework agreement that was signed, Israel similarly continues its attacks and military activities in southern Lebanon," Akturk said.

"We once again emphasize that it is essential for the international community to take a more determined and stronger stance against Israel's actions by upholding international law and humanitarian values in order to establish peace and stability in the region," he added.

F-16 crash

Akturk also provided information on the F-16 aircraft that crashed in Yalova on Wednesday.

"On Aug. 12, one of our Air Force F-16 aircraft conducting a training flight as part of the 2026 Air Force Academy Student Selection Flights at the 18th Main Base Command in Yalova crashed," he said.

"Our pilot, who ejected from the aircraft using the ejection seat, is in good health. The cause of the crash will be determined following a detailed investigation," he added.