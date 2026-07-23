2 killed in US strike at Iran’s Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq: Official Strike also targets area near Andimeshk in Khuzestan province

Two people were killed in a US strike at Iran’s Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq early Thursday, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported, citing an Iranian official.

Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor for security and law enforcement in southwestern Khuzestan province, said the area around the passenger terminal at the border crossing was targeted.

Hayati added that a separate US missile strike targeted an area near the city of Andimeshk in Khuzestan, adding that further details would be announced later.

The attack followed fresh US strikes across southwestern and southern Iran, as CENTCOM said operations would continue to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels in regional waters.

The US has carried out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with attacks targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.