Military says Strait of Hormuz remains closed, no vessel may use routes other than designated passage

Iran warns it will target region’s energy facilities if US strikes infrastructure Military says Strait of Hormuz remains closed, no vessel may use routes other than designated passage

Iran’s military said late Wednesday that it would target energy facilities across the region if the US strikes the country's infrastructure.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that if Washington carries out its threats, the Iranian armed forces “will not allow the export of even a single drop of oil,” adding that oil, gas, electricity and economic facilities across the region would become targets.

The military headquarters added that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, warning that no vessel may transit the strategic waterway except through the designated route under previously announced procedures.

The armed forces headquarters also warned that continued US threats and actions would only expand the scope of the conflict “to the entire region and even beyond.”

The US has carried out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with attacks targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.