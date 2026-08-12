Top Iranian security official says Tehran and Islamabad have long regarded each other as strategic depth

Tehran says Iran, Türkiye, Pakistan among major Muslim states responsible for advancing unity Top Iranian security official says Tehran and Islamabad have long regarded each other as strategic depth

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Wednesday that Iran, Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia have a responsibility, as major Muslim countries, to advance unity across the Islamic world.

During a meeting in Tehran with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Rezaei described Pakistan’s government, armed forces and people as among the Islamic world’s greatest assets. He also welcomed what he described as the growing role of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in regional developments, according to Mehr News Agency.

Rezaei said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attaches special importance to relations with Pakistan and believes bilateral trade between the two countries should increase severalfold.

He described Iran-Pakistan ties as rooted in genuine affection and shared beliefs, saying leaders of both countries have long regarded the other as strategic depth.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Naqvi thanked Pezeshkian, as well as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, for their efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Naqvi also praised what he described as exceptional solidarity between Iranian and Pakistani people, saying the close bond between the two nations should translate into deeper cooperation and more tangible results.

He said the two countries need greater engagement and sustained efforts to achieve shared objectives, expressing confidence that the determination of their leaders and officials would help realize those goals.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for an official visit. He has held talks with Momeni and Araghchi on bilateral ties and regional developments.