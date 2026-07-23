3 Palestinians killed, several injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza Fourth Palestinian dies of wounds sustained in earlier Israeli strike

Three Palestinians were killed and several injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, while a fourth died of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike, medical sources said.

A 28-year-old Palestinian identified as Saeb Abu Mualla was killed and several others were injured after an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced families near the Nuwairi hill area west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

Earlier in the day, 59-year-old Mufid Abdul Hamid Abu Al-Anin was killed and several others were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Bir 19 area of Al-Mawasi west of Khan Younis, medical and local sources said.

Another Palestinian was moderately wounded after an Israeli drone dropped an explosive on a group of civilians east of Deir al-Balah, while a separate Israeli tank shell injured another man near Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, according to local sources.

In northern Gaza, Mohammed Abu Ashkiyan succumbed to critical wounds after being targeted in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Faluja neighborhood west of the Jabalia refugee camp, the sources added.

Separately, Al-Shifa Hospital announced the death of 34-year-old Abdullah Ahmed Hassan, who had been receiving treatment for wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by a bulldozer, advanced roughly 150 meters into southeastern Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood before dawn, witnesses told Anadolu.

The incursion was accompanied by heavy gunfire, artillery shelling and bulldozing operations, with residents reporting loud explosions throughout the night. Local sources also said Israeli forces expanded their presence after removing concrete barriers marking the so-called “yellow line” and advancing toward Dawla Roundabout along Salah al-Din Street.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, killing 1,180 Palestinians and injuring 3,810 others, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli genocidal war since October 2023 has left the Gaza Strip in ruins amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions for the territory’s 2.4 million people.

