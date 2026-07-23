Occupiers earlier set fire to home and established illegal settlement nearby, according to local sources

Israeli occupiers forcibly displace Palestinian family from home in West Bank Occupiers earlier set fire to home and established illegal settlement nearby, according to local sources

Israeli occupiers forcibly displaced a Palestinian family from their home in the town of Jalud, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank before taking over the property, according to local sources.

The house, owned by Mahmoud al-Tubasi, was seized after nearly three months of escalating harassment by Israeli occupiers, they said.

According to the sources, the occupiers had previously set the home on fire and established an illegal outpost nearby.

Despite a blockade and repeated disruptions to food and water supplies, the Tubasi family remained in the house for weeks, refusing to leave.

The sources said the occupiers cut off electricity to the home several days ago and prevented food, water and medical supplies from reaching the family.

The family was ultimately forced to evacuate due to mounting pressure.

Separately, Israeli army raids continued across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to local sources.

Israeli troops raided the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, for the second time during the day, restricting vehicle movement and conducting interrogations of Palestinians.

In the northern Jordan Valley, soldiers confiscated a water tanker supplying Palestinian communities, while another Palestinian was detained in the town of Hizma in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli army and occupiers have intensified their attacks in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, killing at least 1,181 Palestinians, injuring 13,000 and arresting nearly 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

