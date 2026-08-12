US President describes American naval blockade as 'wall of steel' while asserting Iranian leadership has 'nothing' to 'do about it'

'I think we will keep it': Trump says US has 'total control' over Strait of Hormuz US President describes American naval blockade as 'wall of steel' while asserting Iranian leadership has 'nothing' to 'do about it'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Washington maintains absolute authority over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that American forces will likely maintain their presence in the strategic waterway.

“The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I think we will keep it,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He characterized the ongoing naval blockade as a “wall of steel.”

"There is nothing Iran can do about it.”

According to the US president, Iran's military capabilities have been neutralized, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “decimated and fleeing.”

He described Iran’s economy as being in a state of collapse. “All they have is fake news and 300% inflation, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the bully of the Middle East no longer,” Trump said.

The Middle East has remained tense since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Tehran and Washington have yet to reach a final agreement to end the confrontation, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global energy supply chains.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and launched negotiations toward a final agreement. However, the talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.