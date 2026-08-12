Heavy rains, flash floods destroy 108 homes in 2 towns in North Darfur, says International Organization for Migration

Floods destroy homes, displace dozens of families in Sudan’s North Darfur: UN Heavy rains, flash floods destroy 108 homes in 2 towns in North Darfur, says International Organization for Migration

Heavy rains and flash floods have destroyed 108 homes and displaced dozens of families in two towns in Sudan’s North Darfur state, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday.

The storms swept through Kabkabiya on Tuesday, destroying 62 homes and displacing 62 families, the UN agency said in a statement.

The displaced families sought shelter at temporary sites in open areas of Kabkabiya, it added.

In a separate statement, the agency said its field teams reported that 46 homes were destroyed in Shangal Tobay, displacing another 46 families on Tuesday.

Those families also sought temporary shelter in open areas of the town, according to the agency.

Sudan typically experiences heavy rainfall during the rainy season from June through October, with flooding affecting large areas of the country each year.

The flooding comes as Sudanese civilians continue to face the consequences of a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that began in April 2023.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced or forced about 15 million others to flee, according to UN and local estimates.