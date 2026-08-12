Copenhagen, Rapid Vienna, Hapoel Tel Aviv advance to Conference League playoffs

Halis Sunnetci
12 August 2026•Update: 12 August 2026
FC Copenhagen, Rapid Vienna and Hapoel Tel Aviv secured spots in the UEFA Conference League playoff round Wednesday after advancing from their respective third qualifying-round ties.
Copenhagen cruised to a 5-1 home win against Debrecen to advance 8-1 on aggregate after beating the Hungarian side 3-0 in the first leg.
Mohamed Elyounoussi opened the scoring in the third minute before Balazs Dzsudzsak equalized for Debrecen in the 48th.
Elyounoussi restored Copenhagen’s lead from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, while Alex Kral struck in the 76th. Andreas Cornelius completed the victory with goals in the 78th and 90+2nd minutes.
Rapid Vienna advanced with a 2-0 home victory against Paide.
Marco Tilio put the Austrian side ahead in the 38th minute before Louis Schaub converted a penalty in the 82nd.
Rapid advanced 6-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 4-1 in Estonia.
Hapoel Tel Aviv, meanwhile, moved on despite a 2-1 away defeat to GKS Katowice.
Stav Turiel gave Hapoel the lead in the 23rd minute before Ilya Shkurin equalized for Katowice in the second half. The Polish side scored late in the match, but Hapoel progressed 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0.
The three teams will compete in the playoff round for spots in the Conference League phase.
Tuesday’s results
Apollon Limassol 2-4 Brann (Brann advance 4-3 on aggregate)
CSKA 1948 Sofia 1-2 Panathinaikos (Panathinaikos advance 3-2 on aggregate)
Thursday’s schedule
Tobol vs. Partizan
Flora Tallinn vs. Inter Club d’Escaldes
Qarabag vs. Dynamo Kyiv
Ilves vs. Rijeka
RFS vs. Jablonec
ML Vitebsk vs. Borac
Dinamo Minsk vs. Braga
Nordsjaelland vs. Valur
Tromso vs. CFR Cluj
Hammarby vs. Rakow
Midtjylland vs. Bohemians
DAC 1904 vs. Twente
Vaduz vs. Inter Turku
Runavik vs. Lugano
Drita vs. Tre Fiori
St. Gallen vs. Sheriff
Shkendija vs. Hibernian
Sion vs. Noah
Gyori ETO vs. Riga
Austria Vienna vs. Beitar
Motherwell vs. HJK Helsinki
Gent vs. IFK Goteborg
Shelbourne vs. Ajax
Hajduk Split vs. Zalgiris
Dinamo City vs. Auda