Copenhagen, Rapid Vienna, Hapoel Tel Aviv advance to Conference League playoffs

FC Copenhagen, Rapid Vienna and Hapoel Tel Aviv secured spots in the UEFA Conference League playoff round Wednesday after advancing from their respective third qualifying-round ties.

Copenhagen cruised to a 5-1 home win against Debrecen to advance 8-1 on aggregate after beating the Hungarian side 3-0 in the first leg.

Mohamed Elyounoussi opened the scoring in the third minute before Balazs Dzsudzsak equalized for Debrecen in the 48th.

Elyounoussi restored Copenhagen’s lead from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, while Alex Kral struck in the 76th. Andreas Cornelius completed the victory with goals in the 78th and 90+2nd minutes.

Rapid Vienna advanced with a 2-0 home victory against Paide.

Marco Tilio put the Austrian side ahead in the 38th minute before Louis Schaub converted a penalty in the 82nd.

Rapid advanced 6-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 4-1 in Estonia.

Hapoel Tel Aviv, meanwhile, moved on despite a 2-1 away defeat to GKS Katowice.

Stav Turiel gave Hapoel the lead in the 23rd minute before Ilya Shkurin equalized for Katowice in the second half. The Polish side scored late in the match, but Hapoel progressed 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0.

The three teams will compete in the playoff round for spots in the Conference League phase.

Tuesday’s results

Apollon Limassol 2-4 Brann (Brann advance 4-3 on aggregate)

CSKA 1948 Sofia 1-2 Panathinaikos (Panathinaikos advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Thursday’s schedule

Tobol vs. Partizan

Flora Tallinn vs. Inter Club d’Escaldes

Qarabag vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Ilves vs. Rijeka

RFS vs. Jablonec

ML Vitebsk vs. Borac

Dinamo Minsk vs. Braga

Nordsjaelland vs. Valur

Tromso vs. CFR Cluj

Hammarby vs. Rakow

Midtjylland vs. Bohemians

DAC 1904 vs. Twente

Vaduz vs. Inter Turku

Runavik vs. Lugano

Drita vs. Tre Fiori

St. Gallen vs. Sheriff

Shkendija vs. Hibernian

Sion vs. Noah

Gyori ETO vs. Riga

Austria Vienna vs. Beitar

Motherwell vs. HJK Helsinki

Gent vs. IFK Goteborg

Shelbourne vs. Ajax

Hajduk Split vs. Zalgiris

Dinamo City vs. Auda