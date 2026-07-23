US strikes hit southern Iran, power station near Bushehr nuclear plant Explosions reported in Ahvaz, Ramshir, Sirik and near Bandar Mahshahr amid widening wave of attacks

US strikes were reported across southwestern and southern Iran early Thursday, as explosions rocked multiple locations and a power station near the Bushehr nuclear power plant was hit.

Iran’s state television reported explosions in the southwestern cities of Ahvaz and Ramshir in Khuzestan province. It also said several explosions were heard near the village of Ziyarat in the southern city of Sirik in Hormozgan province.

Meanwhile, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported explosions near Bandar Mahshahr in Khuzestan province.

Fars News Agency said two explosions were heard near the southern city of Bushehr. Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari said a missile struck a power station near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, causing a power outage in a nearby village that lasted about two hours.

The developments came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had launched fresh strikes against Iranian military targets and that the operation would continue to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters.

The US has carried out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with attacks targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.

