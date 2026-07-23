IRGC says tanker caught fire after blast, warns no vessel will be allowed to transit waterway

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says oil tanker hit by explosion in Strait of Hormuz, 2 vessels turn back IRGC says tanker caught fire after blast, warns no vessel will be allowed to transit waterway

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Thursday that an oil tanker was hit by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing two other vessels to turn back after attempting to transit a mine-laden southern route in the strategic waterway.

The IRGC said the three tankers had attempted to use the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz, which it said had been encouraged by the US military.

It said one tanker was struck by an explosion and caught fire, while the two remaining vessels reversed course.

The IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz would remain “completely closed” for the duration of ongoing US military operations, adding that no tanker would be allowed to enter or leave the waterway during that period.

It warned that any vessel attempting to transit the strait without coordination with Iranian authorities would face the same outcome, while accusing Washington of jeopardizing maritime navigation and regional energy security.

The US has carried out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with attacks targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.

