Sessions held as part of summit to address wide range of topics, from bilateral trade ties to regional investment opportunities

Anadolu's City Economies Summit in Gaziantep to focus on new era in Türkiye-Syria ties Sessions held as part of summit to address wide range of topics, from bilateral trade ties to regional investment opportunities

Event to feature speeches by Türkiye’s Trade Minister Bolat and Syria’s Economy and Industry Minister al-Shaar, who will discuss opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation

Anadolu's City Economies Summit, organized by Anadolu and hosted by Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, will examine the revival of trade, logistics, and production ties between Türkiye and Syria, as well as prospects for regional economic integration.

The City Economies Summit Gaziantep-Aleppo will be held on June 9 at the Mavera Congress and Art Center of Gaziantep University.

The event will bring together business representatives from Türkiye and Syria.

Focusing on the growing commercial relationship between the two countries, the summit will also discuss the potential creation of a large-scale intermediate production ecosystem along the border in case specially regulated production and trade zones are established between Gaziantep and Aleppo.

The event will begin with opening remarks by Gaziantep Governor Kemal Ceber, Aleppo Governor Azzam Al-Gharib, Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin, and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz.

The first panel, titled New Horizons in Trade for Türkiye and Syria, will be moderated by Serhat Akkan, the chief of the Economy-Finance News Department of Anadolu.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar will participate as speakers and discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two economies.

Focus on Türkiye-Syria trade relations

A special session will feature Türkiye’s Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yilmaz.

The session will highlight the revival of trade, logistics, and production links between Türkiye and Syria, while also addressing broader regional economic integration.