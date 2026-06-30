Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 30, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including US-Iran diplomacy in Doha; the latest developments in Venezuela's deadly earthquakes; and World Cup happenings.

TOP STORIES

Trump says US-Iran meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Doha

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran wanted a meeting, and the two sides will meet Tuesday in the Qatari capital of Doha.

"Iran requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier, however, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that “no technical talks” with the US are scheduled this week in Doha, refuting US media reports. But he added that consultations with mediators continued.

Iran says $6B of its funds in Qatar ‘should be released’ under US deal

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said $6 billion of Iran’s funds held in Qatar “should be released” and returned under an agreement with the US, according to Iranian media.

“Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of a total of $12 billion of Iran’s funds in Qatar should be released and returned to the country,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, according to the ISNA news agency.​​​​​​​

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes climbs to 1,719: Top lawmaker

The death toll from last week's back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 1,719, said National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

Rodriguez told reporters that 5,034 victims have been injured, and 15,866 families affected.

NEWS IN BRIEF

The NATO summit in Ankara next week will serve as the "strongest platform for sharing experience," according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed the importance of the NATO summit as the defense alliance faces a period of significant challenges and said unity among allies is more important than ever.

Parliamentary leaders from several NATO member states urged stronger defense capabilities, alliance unity and enhanced cooperation during the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul, highlighting the importance of collective security, support for Ukraine and respect for international law.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia sees no need to respond to Israel's recognition of the 1915 events as genocide, arguing that avoiding the "weaponization" of the issue is in the interest of Yerevan.

Children account for nearly a quarter of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 2023, the highest death rate of minors since Israel’s occupation of the territory in 1967, Israeli rights group B’Tselem said.

The Iraqi government has set Sept. 21 as a final deadline for armed factions to hand over their weapons to state authorities, according to a government spokesman.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, held talks in Damascus to discuss relations and ways to expand cooperation in the political, security and economic fields.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of East Libya-based forces, to coordinate efforts to bridge the deep institutional divides in the northern African country.

Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as the UK's prime minister, said he wants to “usher in the 'biggest change in our lifetimes to the way the country is run'” as he set out plans to devolve more powers from Westminster and Whitehall to mayors and authorities.

Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said Russia plans to introduce artificial intelligence-assisted decision-making into its air defense system by November as part of efforts to improve protection against drone attacks.

Poland's Foreign Intelligence Agency chief Pawel Szota called for preparations as if a conflict with Russia is imminent, according to broadcaster TVP World.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian strikes on several regions killed at least eight people and injured dozens, including civilians and emergency responders, in attacks involving missiles and drones.

The Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) and the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) signed a memorandum of understanding to expand trade and economic cooperation.​​​​​​​

SPORTS

Paraguay deliver shocking upset to Germany in penalty shootout to advance to next round of World Cup

Paraguay delivered a 4-3 shocking upset to Germany in a penalty shootout to advance to the Round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in the US.

Germany dominated possession and controlled much of the first half, but it was Paraguay who struck first. In the 42nd minute, Manuel Neuer punched away a corner, only for Paraguay to recycle the ball. Matias Galarza delivered an inviting cross that Julio Enciso met with a powerful header, giving Paraguay a surprise lead.

The goal was Paraguay's first-ever in the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup, ending a run of five knockout matches without scoring.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Brent rises above $72 as US-Iran halt in strikes eases Hormuz fears

Oil prices rose as Brent crude climbed above $72, recovering from four-month lows after renewed US-Iran tensions around the Strait of Hormuz revived supply concerns.

International benchmark Brent rose 0.6% to around $72.5 as of 1020GMT, supported by worries about commercial shipping after a series of tit-for-tat attacks near the vital waterway.

The escalation began after Iran targeted a container ship, prompting US strikes. Washington later launched another round of attacks after Tehran struck a tanker carrying Qatari oil.