Morning Briefing: July 11, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Saturday, including Trump threatening to launch 1,000 missiles at Iran should it try to assassinate him; a US congressional review period for the sale of F110 jet engines to Türkiye expiring without a blocking resolution; and the remains of more than 1,000 Srebrenica genocide victims still unidentified 31 years after the massacre.

TOP STORIES

US President Donald Trump threatened to launch thousands of missiles at Iran should it try to assassinate him, writing on Truth Social that "1,000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded" with more to follow if Tehran acts on threats against him.

He added that "orders have already been given" and that the US military is ready to strike Iran for a one-year period, subject to extension.

Israel recently shared intelligence with the US indicating Iran had developed a new plan to assassinate Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The American Congress’ 15-day review period for the sale of F110 engines to power Türkiye's indigenous KAAN fighter jet expired July 9 without a blocking resolution reaching a vote in either chamber, clearing the way for the sale to proceed.

The notified sale covers integration, assembly, certification, testing and technical data transfer related to the F110-GE-129E/F engines for the KAAN aircraft.

Separately, the resolution had been introduced by Democratic Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada with support from eight Democratic members, including several who have previously opposed defense sales to Türkiye, as well as lawmakers representing districts with influential Armenian, Greek, and Israeli diaspora communities.

Thirty-one years after Bosnian Serb forces, led by convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic, overran the UN-declared "safe area" of Srebrenica on July 11, 1995, killing at least 8,372 Bosniak men and boys, the remains of more than 1,000 victims have yet to be found.

Following the town's capture, thousands of Bosniak civilians who sought refuge at the UN base in Potocari were later handed over to Bosnian Serb forces, with men and boys systematically separated and executed while women and children were allowed to pass into Bosniak-controlled territory.

Meanwhile, forensic teams continue to face challenges with identification, as victims' remains were often buried in mass graves that were later reopened and dispersed among secondary burial sites.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iranian former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was buried at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, closing out a weeklong funeral attended by millions across Iran.

France activates its Extreme Heat ORSEC emergency plan for the first time, opening cooling centers in all departments under a red heat wave alert.

China achieved its first successful controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's first stage, with the Long March-10B returning vertically to a sea-based platform after launching from Hainan province.

Wally Funk, the oldest woman to travel to space and a trailblazing aviator from NASA's 1961 Women in Space Program, died at 87 in Grapevine, Texas.

Belgium recorded 1,747 excess deaths during a June heat wave, marking the country's deadliest such event since excess mortality tracking began in 2000, health institute Sciensano reported.

Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and the Gulf Cooperation Council welcomed the US decision to begin removing Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

SK Hynix raised $26.5 billion in a record US share offering, pricing 177.9 million American Depositary Shares at $149 each to fund capital spending amid surging AI-driven memory demand.

The EU condemned the "genocide denial" and the glorification of convicted war criminals ahead of the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, in which more than 8,300 Bosniak men and boys were killed.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains "severe" following recent attacks on merchant vessels, though the expanded southern route remains open to all traffic.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr warned that Israel "will not be safe from the response" to any attack on Iranian infrastructure.

The United Arab Emirates' crude oil output hit a record 4.1 million barrels per day in June, surpassing its previous peak as Abu Dhabi accelerates its supply recovery following disruptions from the Iran war, the IEA said.

US President Donald Trump said Iran has asked Washington to continue "talks" and that the US has agreed, while declaring a ceasefire between the two countries is "over."

Sudan's cholera outbreak has worsened, with the WHO warning that the case fatality rate has reached an "extremely high" 13.7% and is expected to climb with the onset of the rainy season.

The US said the door to diplomacy with Iran "remains open" following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, while warning Tehran will be held accountable for actions threatening international peace and security.

Spain's National Court opened an investigation into Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Navy Commander Ram Rothberg for the illegal detention of activists during the interception of the Global Sumud flotilla.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the US and Iran to uphold their commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, calling on both to exercise restraint amid rising regional tensions.

Algeria reopens its airspace to Mali after more than a year, ending a closure imposed for what it called "repeated violations" by Malian drones.

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani urged the Security Council to take "decisive action" against the US, warning that Tehran will no longer be bound by the framework peace deal if Washington continues violating its obligations.

Iran denied requesting talks with the US, with a Foreign Ministry spokesman rejecting claims Tehran sought negotiations and warning any breach by Washington would face "reciprocal action."

India and New Zealand elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership as Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Christopher Luxon held talks on trade, defense and security in New Delhi's first such visit in 40 years.

Canada and the US agreed to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge on July 27, a project officials said will strengthen North American supply chains and boost manufacturing.

Vandals desecrated more than 150 Soviet soldiers' graves at a memorial cemetery in the Dutch province of Utrecht, with a foundation that maintains the site reporting the damage occurred overnight.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump discussed US-Iran talks and regional developments in a call, along with ways to bolster cooperation.

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes rose to 4,118, with more than 16,700 injured and thousands still displaced, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

Cuba's national power grid suffered a "total collapse," marking the second nationwide blackout in less than a week amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Sudan's government said on Friday that it only accepts the US peace roadmap if the RSF fully withdraws from and disarms in all cities it controls, with a 90-day truce to start alongside that pullout.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen International Airport served a combined 63.45 million passengers between January and June, said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu -- a figure he noted exceeds the population of 78 of Türkiye's 81 provinces.

Uraloglu said Turkish airports handled 111.96 million passengers nationwide during the six months, up 2.6% year-on-year, citing data from the State Airports Authority General Directorate.

Istanbul Airport alone handled 39.92 million passengers, while Sabiha Gokcen served 23.53 million, with combined cargo traffic across Türkiye reaching 2.5 million metric tons.

Crude oil production in the United Arab Emirates reached an all-time high in June as Abu Dhabi moved more aggressively than other Gulf producers to restore supplies disrupted by the Iran war, the International Energy Agency said.

The UAE pumped an average of 4.1 million barrels per day (bpd), surpassing its previous record of 4 million bpd set during the 2020 Saudi-Russian oil price war, following the UAE's departure from OPEC at the end of April.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq also increased production in June, though their output remained below pre-war levels, while exports of refined petroleum products across the Gulf stayed at less than half of pre-war levels.