Ibrahim Kalin reaffirms Türkiye's support for Libya's stability, unity, and security cooperation during separate meetings with senior Government of National Unity officials.

Turkish intelligence chief meets Libyan officials in Ankara to discuss security, stability Ibrahim Kalin reaffirms Türkiye's support for Libya's stability, unity, and security cooperation during separate meetings with senior Government of National Unity officials.

Turkish national intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met Tuesday with senior Libyan officials to discuss developments in Libya, bilateral cooperation, and efforts to preserve security and stability in the North African country, according to Turkish security sources.

In the Turkish capital Ankara, Kalin held talks with Libya's Government of National Unity acting Defense Minister Abdusselam Zubi and Ibrahim Dibeybe, national security adviser to Government of National Unity Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dibeybe.

The meeting focused on developments in Libya and the wider region, steps to advance Türkiye-Libya cooperation, and ongoing efforts to maintain stability in Libya.

During the talks, Zubi and Dibeybe expressed appreciation for what they described as Türkiye's "effective and constructive role" in Libya.

Kalin reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting peace and stability in Libya, stressing that Ankara will continue its strong backing for those efforts.

He also said Türkiye would continue supporting Libya's unity and the process of bringing together the country's eastern and western administrations "under a single Libyan framework."

Kalin also met separately in Ankara with Libyan Interior Minister Imad al-Trabulsi.

The two discussed additional measures that could be taken to strengthen security and stability in Libya.

Al-Trabulsi expressed satisfaction with Türkiye's support for Libya's Government of National Unity, according to the sources.

Kalin said Türkiye would continue supporting Libya's security and development and maintain close cooperation with Libya and North Africa in combating terrorism, human trafficking, and irregular migration.

