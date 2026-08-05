‘Negotiations have begun over transfer of professional soccer player Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent, to our club,’ says Trabzonspor

Türkiye’s Trabzonspor announce start of transfer talks for Egyptian star Salah ‘Negotiations have begun over transfer of professional soccer player Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent, to our club,’ says Trabzonspor

Turkish football club Trabzonspor announced late Tuesday that it had begun transfer negotiations with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

In a statement sent to the Istanbul Stock Exchange by Trabzonspor and published on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform, the Black Sea club said: “Negotiations have begun over the transfer of professional soccer player Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent, to our club.”

The 34-year-old announced in March that he would be leaving English Premier League club Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

Various unconfirmed media reports suggest that Salah is negotiating a two-year contract for a yearly salary of €17 million ($19.6 million).

