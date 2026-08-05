Türkiye’s Trabzonspor announce start of transfer talks for Egyptian star Salah

Efe Ozkan
05 August 2026•Update: 05 August 2026
Turkish football club Trabzonspor announced late Tuesday that it had begun transfer negotiations with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.
In a statement sent to the Istanbul Stock Exchange by Trabzonspor and published on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform, the Black Sea club said: “Negotiations have begun over the transfer of professional soccer player Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent, to our club.”
The 34-year-old announced in March that he would be leaving English Premier League club Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-2026 season.
Various unconfirmed media reports suggest that Salah is negotiating a two-year contract for a yearly salary of €17 million ($19.6 million).