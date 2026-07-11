Trump warns 1,000 missiles 'locked and loaded' if Iran tries to assassinate him US president claims military ready to bomb Iran for 1 year

US President Donald Trump threatened to launch thousands of missiles at Iran on Friday should it try to assassinate him.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

He added that "orders have already been given" and claimed that the US military is "ready, willing, and able" for a one-year period, subject to extension, “to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.”

Trump earlier declared that a ceasefire with Iran was "over," but Washington agreed to continue talks requested by Tehran.

Israel recently shared intelligence with the US indicating Iran had developed a new plan to assassinate Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report.​​​​​​​

In June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their war that began in late February, and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The MoU called for an immediate end to fighting on all fronts, the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran and re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

But both sides traded attacks this week over the passage of commercial traffic in the strait. The US hit targets in Iran, which then retaliated by targeting US assets across the region.