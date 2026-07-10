UN Security Council completes hearings for 3 secretary-general candidates

The UN Security Council has completed informal dialogues with three candidates seeking to become the next UN secretary-general, with one more candidate expected to be heard later this month, council President Zenon Ngay Mukongo said Friday.

Mukongo, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s permanent representative to the UN and Security Council president for July, said council members met this week with former Senegalese President Macky Sall, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi and former Guyanese Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.

"The members of the Security Council held an informal dialogue on 7 July 2026 with Mr. Macky Sall as a candidate presented by the Republic of Burundi for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations," Mukongo said.

He said council members also met July 7 with Grossi, who was nominated by Argentina, and July 9 with Rodrigues-Birkett, who was nominated by Guyana.

According to Mukongo, each candidate outlined their vision for the UN and addressed challenges facing the organization before taking part in interactive discussions with council members.

"During the dialogue with each of them, the candidate presented their views on the challenges and opportunities faced by the United Nations," he said. "This was followed by an interactive exchange with council members."

Mukongo said the Security Council would continue the selection process in accordance with Article 97 of the UN Charter and guidance set out in a joint letter issued by the presidents of the General Assembly and Security Council on Nov. 25, 2025.

"The Security Council plans to make its recommendation to the General Assembly in a timely manner, so that the appointment by the assembly allows the new elected Secretary-General sufficient time to prepare for the office," he added.

Asked how the hearings were conducted, Mukongo said council members posed numerous questions covering a wide range of global challenges facing the UN.

"There was a lot of questions," he said. "Each member of the council has one or two questions of clarification on all the challenges the United Nations is facing."

Mukongo declined to discuss specific exchanges but said the candidates explained how they would tackle major international issues if elected.

"The candidates expressed themselves on how they plan to address those difficult challenges, and so we have a picture of what each candidate wants to do once elected secretary-general," he said.

Mukongo also confirmed that one candidate remains to be heard.

"There is one more candidate who is not around here, and I believe the hearing will take place on the 27th," he said, referring to Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces.

A successor to current UN chief Antonio Guterres will serve a five-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the secretary-general is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council.

