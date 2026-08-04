Turkish Foreign Ministry says it is 'deeply saddened' after crash in Angola's Kwanza Sul province that killed 22 people, extending condolences to victims' families and Angolan people

Türkiye offers condolences over deadly traffic accident in Angola Turkish Foreign Ministry says it is 'deeply saddened' after crash in Angola's Kwanza Sul province that killed 22 people, extending condolences to victims' families and Angolan people

Türkiye expressed condolences Tuesday following a deadly traffic accident in the Southern African nation of Angola that claimed multiple lives.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a traffic accident that occurred yesterday (3 August) in Kwanza Sul province of Angola."

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Angola," the ministry said.

According to Angolan authorities, 22 people were killed in the traffic accident.

