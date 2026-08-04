Jay Clayton officially sworn in as US director of national intelligence

Rabia İclal Turan
04 August 2026•Update: 04 August 2026
Jay Clayton was sworn in Monday as the new US director of national intelligence
In an Oval Office ceremony, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent administered the oath of office, according to a post on X by Margo Martin, a communications advisor to the president.
Clayton succeeds Tulsi Gabbard, who stepped down in June while announcing that her husband had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
Clayton, a former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, will oversee the nation's 18 intelligence agencies. His appointment follows Senate confirmation last week despite Democratic opposition.
In a statement released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Monday, Clayton said the "safety and security of the American people will be our North Star" and pledged to ensure the intelligence community operates with "proper oversight, transparency, and accountability."
Unlike many of his predecessors, Clayton has limited experience in foreign policy and intelligence matters.
Despite concerns about his background, Clayton was viewed by Republicans and Democrats alike as a preferable choice to acting DNI Bill Pulte, who drew criticism for several rounds of layoffs since taking the temporary post in June.