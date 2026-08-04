Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent administers oath in Oval Office as former US attorney takes charge of nation's 18 intelligence agencies

Jay Clayton officially sworn in as US director of national intelligence Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent administers oath in Oval Office as former US attorney takes charge of nation's 18 intelligence agencies

Jay Clayton was sworn in Monday as the new US director of national intelligence

In an Oval Office ceremony, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent administered the oath of office, according to a post on X by Margo Martin, a communications advisor to the president.

Clayton succeeds Tulsi Gabbard, who stepped down in June while announcing that her husband had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Clayton, a former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, will oversee the nation's 18 intelligence agencies. His appointment follows Senate confirmation last week despite Democratic opposition.

In a statement released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Monday, Clayton said the "safety and security of the American people will be our North Star" and pledged to ensure the intelligence community operates with "proper oversight, transparency, and accountability."

Unlike many of his predecessors, Clayton has limited experience in foreign policy and intelligence matters.

Despite concerns about his background, Clayton was viewed by Republicans and Democrats alike as a preferable choice to acting DNI Bill Pulte, who drew criticism for several rounds of layoffs since taking the temporary post in June.

