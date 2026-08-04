Sudanese army repels RSF in 2 areas of North Darfur, governor says Darfur governor says army and allied forces captured strategic positions as senior RSF commander killed in fighting

The Sudanese army and allied forces defeated the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the areas of Hajar al-Marafieen and Bir Saliba in North Darfur state, Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi said Tuesday.

“The battle of Hajar al-Marafieen and Bir Saliba was nothing less than a heroic epic in which our heroes proved that steadfast determination can defeat every act of aggression, achieving a battlefield victory after fierce fighting,” Minnawi wrote on the US social media company Facebook.

He said reports from forces on the ground indicated that RSF commander Mahdi Adam was killed during the clashes.

Meanwhile, members of the Joint Force of Armed Movements and the Popular Resistance, which are allied with the Sudanese army, posted videos on social media declaring victory over the RSF and displaying military vehicles they said had been captured from the rebel group.

The RSF has not commented on the reports as of 1700GMT.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five Darfur states in western Sudan, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The Sudanese army controls most of the country's remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.

​​​​​​​Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023 between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the regular military. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, according to UN estimates.