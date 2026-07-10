More than 1,000 Srebrenica genocide victims still missing 31 years later

[1/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[2/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 9: Zirafeta Jusic, a Srebrenica-born woman now living in Ilijas, speaks during an exclusive interview in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 9, 2026, ahead of the burial of her brother-in-law Senad Jusic, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. Jusic said that Senad, the brother of her late husband Dzemail, was only 20 years old when he was killed. Recalling that they had lived in the same household, she said she married Senad's brother in 1980, when Senad was five years old, and watched him grow up. She added that the family remained together until the fall of Srebrenica.

[3/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 9: Zirafeta Jusic, a Srebrenica-born woman now living in Ilijas, speaks during an exclusive interview in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 9, 2026, ahead of the burial of her brother-in-law Senad Jusic, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. Jusic said that Senad, the brother of her late husband Dzemail, was only 20 years old when he was killed. Recalling that they had lived in the same household, she said she married Senad's brother in 1980, when Senad was five years old, and watched him grow up. She added that the family remained together until the fall of Srebrenica.

[4/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 9: Zirafeta Jusic, a Srebrenica-born woman now living in Ilijas, speaks during an exclusive interview in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 9, 2026, ahead of the burial of her brother-in-law Senad Jusic, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. Jusic said that Senad, the brother of her late husband Dzemail, was only 20 years old when he was killed. Recalling that they had lived in the same household, she said she married Senad's brother in 1980, when Senad was five years old, and watched him grow up. She added that the family remained together until the fall of Srebrenica.

[5/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 9: Zirafeta Jusic, a Srebrenica-born woman now living in Ilijas, speaks during an exclusive interview in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 9, 2026, ahead of the burial of her brother-in-law Senad Jusic, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. Jusic said that Senad, the brother of her late husband Dzemail, was only 20 years old when he was killed. Recalling that they had lived in the same household, she said she married Senad's brother in 1980, when Senad was five years old, and watched him grow up. She added that the family remained together until the fall of Srebrenica.

[6/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 9: Zirafeta Jusic, a Srebrenica-born woman now living in Ilijas, speaks during an exclusive interview in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 9, 2026, ahead of the burial of her brother-in-law Senad Jusic, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. Jusic said that Senad, the brother of her late husband Dzemail, was only 20 years old when he was killed. Recalling that they had lived in the same household, she said she married Senad's brother in 1980, when Senad was five years old, and watched him grow up. She added that the family remained together until the fall of Srebrenica.

[7/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[8/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[9/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[10/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[11/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[12/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[13/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[14/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[15/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[16/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[17/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[18/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[19/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[20/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[21/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[22/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[23/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[24/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[25/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[26/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[27/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[28/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[29/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[30/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[31/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[32/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[33/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[34/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.

[35/35] VISOKO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 09: The remains of Srebrenica genocide victims, placed in ten coffins, are sent off with tears and prayers from Visoko, near Sarajevo, on Thursday morning, on their final journey to the Potocari Memorial Center, where a collective funeral prayer and burial will be held on July 11, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 09, 2026.