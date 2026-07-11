Türkiye-backed Srebrenica Genocide Museum marks first year preserving memory of victims

[1/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: TIKA President Serkan Kayalar (4th L) visits the former accumulator factory which has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[2/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[3/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: TIKA President Serkan Kayalar visits the former accumulator factory which has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[4/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: TIKA President Serkan Kayalar visits the former accumulator factory which has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[5/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: TIKA President Serkan Kayalar visits the former accumulator factory which has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[6/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[7/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[8/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[9/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[10/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[11/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[12/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[13/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[14/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[15/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[16/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[17/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[18/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[19/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[20/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[21/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )

[22/22] SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 10: A view from the former accumulator factory has been transformed into a museum with support from Turkiye to ensure the Srebrenica genocide is never forgotten, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 10, 2025. Established through a joint project by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Srebrenica Memorial Center, the museum preserves the memories of the genocide victims. In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces captured the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica, which had been declared a UN "safe area". Over the course of several days, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically separated from their families, executed, and buried in mass graves in what became the worst massacre on European soil since World War II. ( Samır Jordamovıc - Anadolu Agency )