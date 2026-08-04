Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 4, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here is a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including the Board of Peace urging Israel and Hamas to fulfill their obligations under the Gaza ceasefire framework, US President Donald Trump saying he wants to give Iran a “last chance” before taking military action, and Israel killing at least 19 Gazans in the past 24 hours.

TOP STORIES

The Board of Peace urged Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas to fulfill their obligations under the agreed Gaza ceasefire framework, saying further progress depends on compliance by both sides.

“Continued progress towards implementation in full depends on each side fulfilling its obligations under the agreed framework,” it said.

US President Donald Trump said he wants to give Iran a “last chance” before taking what he described as a “decapitation” action while claiming negotiations are "going on” despite Iranian denials.

“Iran did not want to be hit, and they said we want to talk,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

“This is the last chance for them to sign a good document,” he said.

At least 19 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll from Israel’s genocide since October 2023 to 73,375, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said 35 injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 174,220.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran said it is not engaged in negotiations with the US and that it is working with Oman to establish "a temporary route" in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe navigation through the strategic waterway

A cargo vessel reported being hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center

The Palestinian group Hamas said it is awaiting “a clear and official response” from the Board of Peace’s envoy Nickolay Mladenov and mediators regarding understandings reached on implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar strongly condemned ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, saying Israel is targeting health care facilities and medical infrastructure, causing civilian casualties and breaching international law

The number of fatalities from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June has risen to 6,125

Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had decided to appoint former Defense Minister and National Security and Defense Council chief Rustem Umerov as head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

A coalition of 25 US states and commonwealths filed a lawsuit in the US Court of International Trade to block the Trump administration’s latest attempt to impose sweeping global tariffs of 10% to 12.5%.

The lawsuit alleges that the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) utilized a "pretextual" investigation into global forced labor as a legal "guise" to reimpose trade barriers previously struck down by federal courts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on imposing sanctions against companies and individuals accused of manufacturing and supplying components for Russia’s military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies in circumvention of international sanctions.

The sanctions target 23 companies and 20 individuals, including Kidma Tek, which manufactures optical devices, air defense systems and multiple-launch rocket systems and repairs aircraft and anti-tank guided missiles, and the Morozov Plant, part of the sanctioned Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec.

SPORTS

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) says FIFA has failed to apply its own rules against Israel, accusing the governing body of years of inaction despite what it described as the devastation of Palestinian football.

The PFA said more than 1,013 players, coaches, referees, officials and members of the Palestinian football community have been killed during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, while stadiums, training facilities and football infrastructure have been destroyed.

The association also criticized FIFA for failing to act against Israeli settlement clubs in the occupied Palestinian territory, saying complaints it has raised for more than 15 years remain unresolved.

The Football Association of Wales announced its withdrawal of support for Gianni Infantino’s bid to remain FIFA president.

“FIFA and its members are custodians of the game, responsible for its long-term growth, development and sustainability. This requires leadership that puts our game first in all of our decisions,” the governing body said.

