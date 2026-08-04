Bangkok to host Min Aung Hlaing from Aug. 6-7 at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Myanmar’s president to make 1st official visit to Thailand Bangkok to host Min Aung Hlaing from Aug. 6-7 at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing will make his first official visit to Thailand later this week, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.

Bangkok will host Min Aung Hlaing from Aug. 6-7 at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the ministry said late Monday.

According to the ministry, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks focused on strengthening cooperation between their countries and enhancing collaboration within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During the visit, Min Aung Hlaing is also scheduled to meet Thailand's acting president of the National Assembly and the president of the Senate. He will additionally preside over the opening ceremony of the Thailand-Myanmar Business Forum 2026.

The visit comes as Myanmar's leadership seeks to rebuild diplomatic engagement after years of international isolation.

Min Aung Hlaing, the former military chief, led the 2021 coup that overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking a nationwide civil war that continues to destabilize the country.

He became Myanmar's president in April this year following elections.

