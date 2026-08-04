Authorities expand emergency measures after heat-related illnesses rise and urge residents to avoid outdoor activities

South Korea’s capital issues highest heat wave warning as temperatures near 38C Authorities expand emergency measures after heat-related illnesses rise and urge residents to avoid outdoor activities

South Korea's capital issued its first-ever “severe heat wave warning” Tuesday as temperatures were forecast to reach 38C (100F), according to a local media report.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the warning took effect for 11 districts in Seoul, including Gangnam, Songpa, Gangseo and Gwanak, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The alert, introduced in June as part of the country's revised heat advisory system, is triggered when perceived temperatures reach at least 38C or daily highs exceed 39C (102F).

The prolonged heat has increased health risks across the city. Government data showed that 18 heat-related illness cases were reported Monday, raising Seoul's total since mid-May to 185, including two deaths.

In response, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it has launched emergency measures, including watering roads to reduce surface temperatures and expanding protections for vulnerable residents, particularly those living in cramped housing.

Around 4,000 facilities including community centers, senior citizen centers and welfare centers have been designated as cooling shelters.

The Interior Ministry also sent emergency text alerts urging residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, stay hydrated, rest in cool places and check on family members as the extreme heat continues.

