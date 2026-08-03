At least 1,250 Palestinians killed, over 4,100 injured by Israeli army since ceasefire, ministry says

Israeli fire kills 19 Gazans in past 24 hours, death toll nears 73,400: Health Ministry At least 1,250 Palestinians killed, over 4,100 injured by Israeli army since ceasefire, ministry says

At least 19 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll from Israel’s genocide since October 2023 to 73, 375, the Health Ministry said Monday.

A ministry statement said that the fatalities included 18 people killed by Israeli forces and one who died of wounds from a previous attack.

The ministry said 35 injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 174,220.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza, killing at least 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others.

On Saturday, the ministry said that 152 people were killed in the enclave during July, marking the highest monthly death toll recorded since the beginning of this year.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of genocide launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which has caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.