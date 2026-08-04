Ukraine imposes sanctions against 43 companies, individuals serving Russia’s military-industrial complex

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday signed a decree on imposing sanctions against companies and individuals accused of manufacturing and supplying components for Russia’s military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies in circumvention of international sanctions.

According to the presidential office, the sanctions target 23 companies and 20 individuals, including Kidma Tek, which manufactures optical devices, air defense systems and multiple-launch rocket systems, repairs aircraft and anti-tank guided missiles, and the Morozov Plant, part of the sanctioned Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec.

The Morozov Plant produces explosives, rocket fuel and materials for missile systems, including solid-fuel charges for the Iskander-M ballistic missile engine, the statement said.

The sanctions also cover Spetselektronkomplekt, which manufactures guided aircraft missiles, and Aurum, which supplies electronic warfare systems and drones to Russia.

The sanctions also targeted Russian IT companies that develop digital solutions and information security software for government and private-sector clients.

"We continue systematic work to introduce sanctions against weapons manufacturers, in particular ballistics, and other companies that ensure the activities of the Russian military-industrial complex,” presidential sanctions adviser Vladyslav Vlasyuk said.

“Each enterprise that loses access to components, technologies, or financing will produce fewer ballistic missiles, drones, and other weapons for war. The more states join such restrictions, the weaker Russia's ability to strike Ukraine will be,” he added.