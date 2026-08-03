Board of Peace urges Israel, Hamas to fulfill obligations under Gaza ceasefire framework Calls follows meeting between Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The Board of Peace urged Israel and Hamas on Monday to fulfill their obligations under the agreed Gaza ceasefire framework, saying further progress depends on compliance by both sides.

“Continued progress towards implementation in full depends on each side fulfilling its obligations under the agreed framework,” the board said in a statement on the US social media company X.

The statement followed a meeting between the board’s lead envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting was held as part of the process of decommissioning weapons in Gaza, facilitating a transition to civilian governance and creating “a safer future in the region for both Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza,” the board said.

“The meeting was constructive and detailed. Israel and the Board of Peace share a common understanding of the ultimate objectives,” it added. “The goal is clear and is not in question: the complete decommissioning of weapons in the Strip and the transition away from rule by the gun to civilian governance.”

The board said achieving this goal “will be a process” whose details will be set out in the next phase.

“Contrary to inaccurate reports, we note that the full withdrawal of the IDF (Israeli army) beyond the Yellow Line will take place only once decommissioning is complete, as Hamas committed to the mediators,” it said. “This applies to light weapons, heavy weapons, and the tunnels alike.”

The board said implementation would be overseen by the International Stabilisation Force and the Implementation Verification Committee, on which both the US and the Board of Peace are represented.

​​​​​​​On Friday, the board released a draft agreement outlining the principles and implementation mechanisms for the next phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, including security, administrative and transitional arrangements in the enclave, as well as a proposed political track.