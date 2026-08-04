Governor says 15 UAVs downed as attacks on logistics facilities intensify across region

Drone attack damages warehouse in Russia's Leningrad region Governor says 15 UAVs downed as attacks on logistics facilities intensify across region

A warehouse facility in Russia's Leningrad region sustained damage early Tuesday following a large-scale drone attack, according to local authorities.

“Damage was recorded in a warehouse area near the village of Krasny Bor,” Governor Alexander Drozdenko announced via Telegram.

He noted that Russian air defenses intercepted 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) after a security hazard was declared in the region’s airspace at 0106GMT.

While Drozdenko confirmed that operations at the site continue, the strike occurred amid a pattern of aerial assaults targeting commercial hubs. Logistics centers belonging to the Russian online retailer Wildberries have faced multiple strikes since mid-July.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the incident.

