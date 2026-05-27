Israeli minister accuses rights group of using human rights work as cover for 'terrorism'

Israel bans entry of 40 Euro-Med activists Israeli minister accuses rights group of using human rights work as cover for 'terrorism'

Israel announced a ban Tuesday on the entry of 40 activists affiliated with the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli accused the organization of using “human rights as a cover to promote terrorism,” without providing evidence for the allegation.

“After exposing the true nature of the Euro-Med organization, which uses the guise of ‘human rights’ to advance terrorist activity, I instructed my ministry’s Director-General, Avi Cohen-Scali, to prevent 40 of the organization’s activists from entering Israel,” he said in a statement.

A report by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry cited by the Israeli news website Walla described the Switzerland-registered organization as an “anti-Israel organization” and claimed it was involved in activities aimed at undermining Israel internationally.

The ministry claimed the Geneva-based organization was engaged in efforts to promote anti-Israel narratives across international institutions, media platforms, academic circles and open knowledge networks.

Among those included in the entry ban is Ramy Abdu, the founder and chairman of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

The ministry also alleged that Abdu was “classified as a Hamas operative” and claimed the organization had assisted legal efforts against Israel in international courts.

It further accused the organization of promoting boycotts and lobbying efforts targeting Israel, including calls to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Israel has killed more than 72,000 people and injured over 172,000 in two years of a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has also caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its war on the enclave.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref