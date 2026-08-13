Transport minister says airport served 289,732 passengers on Aug. 9, strengthening Istanbul’s position as a global aviation hub

Istanbul Airport breaks all-time daily passenger record in Türkiye, Europe Transport minister says airport served 289,732 passengers on Aug. 9, strengthening Istanbul’s position as a global aviation hub

Istanbul Airport broke its all-time daily passenger record in Türkiye and Europe on Saturday, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Thursday.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Uraloglu said the airport served 289,732 passengers on Aug. 9.

“Our Istanbul Airport served 289,732 passengers on Aug. 9, once again recording the highest daily passenger number of all time in Türkiye and Europe,” he said.

“We are strengthening Istanbul’s position as a global aviation hub with the strong transport infrastructure we have built,” he added.