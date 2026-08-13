Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have undergone a laparoscopic surgical procedure to treat a para-umbilical hernia

Malaysia’s prime minister discharged from hospital after surgery Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have undergone a laparoscopic surgical procedure to treat a para-umbilical hernia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was discharged from a hospital and returned home after surgery, state media reported Thursday.

Anwar uploaded a photo of himself on Facebook reading a book with the caption “Alhamdulillah, back home.”

He was reported to have successfully undergone an elective laparoscopic surgical procedure on Monday to treat a para-umbilical hernia and was under close monitoring by a team of medical specialists, according to the state-run Bernama news agency.

