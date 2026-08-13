Oslo's top diplomat Espen Barth Eide arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar

Pakistani, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss regional developments Oslo's top diplomat Espen Barth Eide arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar

Pakistani and Norwegian foreign ministers on Thursday discussed "a full range" of bilateral relations and international and regional developments during a meeting in Islamabad, an official statement said.

Oslo's top diplomat Espen Barth Eide arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said.

The visit marks the highest-level visit between Pakistan and Norway in a decade.

"The two ministers discussed the full range of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," the statement added.

In his opening remarks, Dar said his country wants to further bolster bilateral relations and cooperation with Norway in different sectors.

He noted that a 60,000- member Pakistani community is playing its role in Norway's development.

Eide, in return, commended Islamabad's ongoing mediatory role to end the US-Iran war, noting that the current Middle East situation is detrimental to global peace and economy.

"It's a real service to the world," he said referring to Pakistan-led mediation.

He said that both Oslo and Islamabad are committed to further strengthening their bilateral relations.

