Israeli airstrikes kill 31, wound 40 in southern Lebanon

At least 31 people were killed and 40 injured in Israeli airstrikes Tuesday in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The strikes targeted the towns of Burj al-Shamali, Kawthariyet El Riz, Habboush, Maarakeh and Selaa.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported that at least 10 people were killed, including women and children, in a single strike on Burj al-Shamali.

The outlet also reported at least three airstrikes near the Qaraoun Dam in eastern Lebanon, home to the country’s largest water reservoir.

The strikes came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to intensify attacks against Hezbollah over the group’s drone strikes against Israeli forces.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing nearly 3,200 people, injuring over 9,600 and displacing over 1.6 million people, according to official figures.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended to early July.

