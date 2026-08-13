Polls open in Zambia’s general election with large voter turnout 14 candidates vying for presidency, including incumbent Hakainde Hichilema

Voting opened Thursday in Zambia’s general election at 6 a.m. (0400GMT), with a strong turnout and peaceful atmosphere.



Queues began forming at polling stations as early as 4 a.m. (0200GMT), with both young and adult voters turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots.

Fourteen presidential candidates including incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema are vying for the country's top job for the next five years.



Hichilema is seeking a second term, having swept to victory in 2021 by securing more than 2.8 million votes to defeat then-President Edgar Lungu.

His main contender is Brian Mundubile, a former minister in Lungu's Cabinet who also led the opposition in parliament after Hichilema's victory.

Given Katuta, an independent, is the sole female presidential candidate.

Voters will also be electing new members of parliament, city mayors, municipal council chairpersons and ward councilors.

The winning presidential candidate is required to secure 50% plus one of the total votes cast, with the nation's electoral commission indicating that the victor could tentatively be known by Monday.

