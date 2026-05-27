Council members say terrorism constitutes 'one of the most serious threats' to international peace and security

UN Security Council strongly condemns deadly train bombing in Pakistan Council members say terrorism constitutes 'one of the most serious threats' to international peace and security

The UN Security Council strongly condemned "the heinous and cowardly suicide terrorist attack" on a passenger train in Pakistan.

In a press statement Tuesday, Council members said "this reprehensible act of terrorism" that occurred on May 24 in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province killed at least 14 Pakistani nationals and injured dozens more, including women and children.

The members expressed their “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the families of the victims as well as to the government and people of Pakistan. They also wished a full and speedy recovery to the injured.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the statement said.

The Council stressed the need to hold those responsible for the attack accountable, including perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism.

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed that the attack was carried out by its unit the Majeed Brigade.

Member states were urged to cooperate actively with Pakistan in accordance with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," they said.

The Council also reaffirmed the obligation of all states to combat terrorism through measures consistent with the UN Charter and international law, including international human rights law, refugee law and humanitarian law.