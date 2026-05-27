'The attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law with grave risks for civilian lives, infrastructure and the environment,' statement says

UN Security Council condemns attack on UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant 'The attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law with grave risks for civilian lives, infrastructure and the environment,' statement says

The UN Security Council on Tuesday condemned in the strongest terms a drone attack earlier this month on an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), warning of grave risks to civilians and the environment.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the egregious drone attack on an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region in the United Arab Emirates," the Council said in a press statement.

The Council underscored that the attack "constitutes a flagrant violation of international law with grave risks for civilian lives, infrastructure and the environment" and demanded the immediate and permanent cessation of all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, including peaceful nuclear facilities.

Council members also took note of a statement by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, who expressed grave concern over the incident, stressing that "military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable."

"The members of the Security Council called on States to adhere to the highest standards of nuclear safety, security and safeguards and to refrain from any action that may endanger nuclear safety and security," the statement added.

The Council reaffirmed that the Barakah plant was designed, constructed and operated in accordance with the highest international standards under the UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and IAEA oversight while reiterating strong support for the UAE's territorial integrity and sovereignty.