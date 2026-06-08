Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf says diplomacy and military action are complementary tools and should be used when necessary

Iran’s parliament speaker says negotiations with US focused on lasting security, not normalization Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf says diplomacy and military action are complementary tools and should be used when necessary

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Monday that negotiations with the United States are aimed at ending the war and establishing lasting security rather than normalizing relations between the two countries.

In an audio message on his official social media accounts, Qalibaf said recent tensions stemmed from ceasefire violations and what he described as a maritime blockade.

“The military field, diplomacy, public participation and service to the people are all parts of a single integrated framework,” he said.

Qalibaf said diplomacy does not prevent military operations and military operations do not prevent diplomacy, arguing that both tools should be employed when necessary.

“The goal of negotiations is ending the war and creating lasting security, not normalizing relations with the United States,” he said.

He added that diplomacy should not be viewed merely as closed-door talks and diplomatic gestures, saying Iran must pursue what he described as “a carefully engineered victory based on strength and rationality.”

According to Qalibaf, developments in Lebanon demonstrated that diplomacy and military action can work together, with some attacks prevented through diplomatic pressure and others through military measures.

He also said successes in both diplomatic and military arenas had enabled support for Lebanon and efforts to counter the “maritime blockade.”

“The choice is not between war and negotiations; each should be used when appropriate,” he said.

The parliament speaker said recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding a memorandum of understanding contradicted previously agreed provisions, arguing that they showed Washington was “neither seeking a ceasefire nor dialogue.”

Qalibaf added that Iran’s armed forces have maintained freedom of action and called for unity, resilience, public trust and vigilance against narratives aligned with adversaries.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles toward northern Israel in retaliation.

Israel subsequently carried out several waves of airstrikes against Iran, while Tehran responded with additional missile launches.

Iran’s military said early Monday it was halting attacks on Israel while warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued.

Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that Israel had agreed to halt airstrikes on Iran but would continue military operations in southern Lebanon.