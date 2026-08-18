USS Benfold towed to Philippines after engineering failure left crew without air conditioning, toilets and galley services

US Navy destroyer loses power for 4 days in South China Sea USS Benfold towed to Philippines after engineering failure left crew without air conditioning, toilets and galley services

The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, was left without power for four days in the South China Sea last month following an engineering failure.

"On July 24, 2026, while conducting routine operations in the Indo-Pacific, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) reported an engineering casualty involving its generators, causing a loss of power," Cmdr. Matthew Comer, spokesperson for the US 7th Fleet, told USNI News in a statement.

"There were no injuries to the crew, who demonstrated resilience, grit, professionalism and unwavering steadiness in their response," Comer said.

The power outage left sailors without galley services, toilets and air conditioning and affected potable water aboard the ship, according to the statement.

The George Washington Carrier Strike Group, with which the Benfold had been sailing, supported the destroyer during the incident. USS Robert Smalls, a cruiser attached to the strike group, helped provide meals for the crew, Comer said.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the incident.

