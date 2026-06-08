CNN, citing US official, reports American forces did not intercept Iranian missiles launched at Israel, contradicting earlier Israeli claim

US did not intercept Iranian missiles fired at Israel, report says CNN, citing US official, reports American forces did not intercept Iranian missiles launched at Israel, contradicting earlier Israeli claim

The US did not intercept any Iranian ballistic missiles launched toward Israel overnight, contrary to an earlier claim by an Israeli military official, according to a CNN report citing a US official.

CNN reported that the US military did not intercept any of the Iranian missiles fired during the latest exchange, marking a departure from previous rounds of conflict when US forces used missile defense systems to help defend Israel against Iranian attacks.

The official also told CNN that the Israeli military coordinated closely with the US military during the operation.

Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly held two conversations with US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Adm. Brad Cooper, according to the report.

Tensions escalated Sunday after Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire. Iran subsequently launched missiles toward northern Israel, and Israel later carried out several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

The region has remained on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.