House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urges Trump administration to 'compel the Israeli government to protect the lives, property and livelihood of innocent Palestinian civilians'

US lawmaker urges action against West Bank occupier violence House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urges Trump administration to 'compel the Israeli government to protect the lives, property and livelihood of innocent Palestinian civilians'

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on the Trump administration Monday to pressure Israel to protect Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank amid growing violence by Israeli occupiers.

“The ongoing siege of Palestinian homes in the West Bank by violent, lawbreaking settlers is unacceptable. Enough,” Jeffries said in a post on the US social media platform X.

“The Trump administration must compel the Israeli government to protect the lives, property and livelihood of innocent Palestinian civilians,” he added.

Jeffries’ remarks came amid growing international outrage over attacks by Israeli occupiers in the West Bank and increasing concern over the Israeli military's handling of occupiers who besieged several Palestinian homes in the West Bank village of Qusra.

Last week, the UN warned that occupier violence in the West Bank had reached unprecedented levels, saying it had documented more than 1,430 attacks targeting around 260 Palestinian communities since the beginning of this year.

Along with demolitions and evictions, the attacks displaced 3,800 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, according to the UN.

Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have escalated attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing more than 1,183 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and arresting nearly 25,000, according to Palestinian figures.

