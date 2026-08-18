Quake recorded at depth of 6.2 miles, about 76 miles southwest of Tapachula

5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Mexico's Chiapas coast Quake recorded at depth of 6.2 miles, about 76 miles southwest of Tapachula

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southern Chiapas state late Monday local time, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake occurred at 11.02 pm local time on Monday (0502GMT Tuesday) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the EMSC said.

Its epicenter was located about 122 km (76 miles) southwest of Tapachula, a city of around 202,000 people, and 106 km (66 miles) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.