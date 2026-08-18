5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Mexico's Chiapas coast

Seyit Kurt
18 August 2026•Update: 18 August 2026
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southern Chiapas state late Monday local time, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The earthquake occurred at 11.02 pm local time on Monday (0502GMT Tuesday) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the EMSC said.
Its epicenter was located about 122 km (76 miles) southwest of Tapachula, a city of around 202,000 people, and 106 km (66 miles) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate.
No damage or casualties have been reported so far.